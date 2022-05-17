NEWS

Luxembourg: Turkey likely to let Finland, Sweden join NATO

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn (left) talks with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell prior to the meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, on Monday. [Olivier Matthys/AP]

Luxembourg’s foreign minister says he doesn’t believe Turkey will prevent Sweden and Finland from joining NATO, despite the Turkish president’s stated objections.

All 30 current NATO members, among them Turkey, must agree to let the Nordic neighbors join. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said they failed to take a “clear” stance against Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara considers terrorists, and imposed military sanctions on Turkey.

However, Luxembourg’s long-serving Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn told Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio on Tuesday that he suspects Erdogan is merely “pushing up the price” for the two countries’ membership. He said: “At the end of the day, I am convinced that Turkey can’t slam the brakes on this.”

Asselborn added that “this will take some time, I hope not too long.”

He pointed to Turkey’s removal in 2019 from the US-led F35 stealth fighter jet program and the possibility of Ankara getting F-16 fighter jets from the US. [AP]

