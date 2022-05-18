Decision on masks expected Wednesday 

A man wearing a mask walks past a poster raising awareness on the life-saving work being done by healthcare professionals on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, in downtown Athens, on Monday. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

The Health Ministry’s Committee of Experts will examine on Wednesday whether mask mandates can be further loosened following the drop in Covid-19 cases as of June 1.

It is thought to be almost certain that the measure will continue to apply in health units (hospitals, care facilities for the elderly etc), while, as hinted on Tuesday by Health Minister Thanos Plevris, it is very likely that they will remain in schools, and will be mandatory during the university entrance exams.

The committee is also expected to decide what will apply on public transport, including airplanes and ships.

A European recommendation called for the abolition of the obligation to use a mask on airplanes from May 16.

“The mask will definitely remain in some places that the committee will indicate to us, at least in hospitals – that is, in places where there are vulnerable people. If there is a need for more or less space, this is something that the committee will suggest,” Plevris said.

The minister warned that all the measures that have been taken so far and will be taken after the end of the month “are temporary because – we have said it many times – the pandemic has not said its last word.”