PM’s visit to the US a confirmation of country’s renewed status, sources say

Government sources have hailed Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to the United States as a strong manifestation of the country’s renewed status in the region and the world.

“Greece has made a dynamic return to the international and the regional stage, as a leading power in the Balkans and Southeast Europe,” the sources said, adding that the country was now seen by its allies as “a pillar of stability, of rule of law, of security and growth.”

“[Greece] holds the keys to peace and energy stability in the wider region,” the sources said, adding that the country’s legacy in terms of values and principles was being recognized as the foundation of modern western civilization.

“Greece is the moral guardian of freedom and democracy. Apart from their historical friendship, Greece and the US share mutual interests and common constitutional principles,” the sources said.