NEWS

PM’s visit to the US a confirmation of country’s renewed status, sources say

PM’s visit to the US a confirmation of country’s renewed status, sources say

Government sources have hailed Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to the United States as a strong manifestation of the country’s renewed status in the region and the world.

“Greece has made a dynamic return to the international and the regional stage, as a leading power in the Balkans and Southeast Europe,” the sources said, adding that the country was now seen by its allies as “a pillar of stability, of rule of law, of security and growth.” 

“[Greece] holds the keys to peace and energy stability in the wider region,” the sources said, adding that the country’s legacy in terms of values and principles was being recognized as the foundation of modern western civilization.

“Greece is the moral guardian of freedom and democracy. Apart from their historical friendship, Greece and the US share mutual interests and common constitutional principles,” the sources said.

US Politics
READ MORE
Emilianidou ‘stable’ after cerebral artery aneurysm
NEWS

Emilianidou ‘stable’ after cerebral artery aneurysm

Piraeus attack raises alarm over paramedics’ safety
NEWS

Piraeus attack raises alarm over paramedics’ safety

Albanian company struggles to deliver ambulances for Ukraine
NEWS

Albanian company struggles to deliver ambulances for Ukraine

Mitsotakis reaffirms strong bonds uniting Greece and US
NEWS

Mitsotakis reaffirms strong bonds uniting Greece and US

Booster vaccines for teenagers traveling abroad for educational programs
NEWS

Booster vaccines for teenagers traveling abroad for educational programs

Former Bucharest mayor arrested in Athens on international warrant
NEWS

Former Bucharest mayor arrested in Athens on international warrant