Turkish media react to Biden-Mitsotakis meeting

The confirmation by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday that Greece is eyeing the purchase of advanced US-built F-35 fighters drew a sharp reaction from Turkey.

During the meeting at the White House, Mitsotakis also raised the issue of Turkey’s revisionism in the region as captured in its “Blue Homeland” doctrine which envisages large swaths of the Mediterranean under Turkish influence.

The pro-government Sabah newspaper reported that “Greece is once again engaging in provocations,” adding that the Greek prime minister turned up at the White House meeting with a map of the “Blue Homeland” in a bid to target Turkey.

Similar allegations were contained in the pro-government Yet Safak newspaper, while a report in the Milliyet daily described Greece as “the 51st state of the United States.”