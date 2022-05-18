Greek FM slams Turkish revisionism

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, exchange greetings in the Benjamin Franklin State Dining Room before their meeting at the State Department, Tuesday, in Washington. [AP]

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has expressed confidence that the United States views Greece as a reliable partner, while criticizing “erratic” Turkey for pursuing revisionist policies in violation of international law.

“The [political] system in the US has come to see Greece as a loyal partner and as a member of a [shared] value system: a system of democracies, a system where countries hold that the world must be governed by laws and rules,” Dendias said after a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.

“Turkey, on the other hand, is an erratic partner that does not hesitate to violate the rules and which is often driven by strong revisionism,” he said.

“All this is clear by know, I believe,” he said.