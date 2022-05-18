NEWS

Samos court acquits migrant father over son’s death on journey to Greece

A cuddly toy is placed on the grave of a five-year boy from Afghanistan, at Iraion village, on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, on February 22, 2021. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

A 26-year-old asylum seeker from Afghanistan whose his five-year-old son drowned while crossing with him on a dinghy from Turkey to Greece in 2020 was acquitted on Wednesday of charges of endangering the life of his child.

The man’s son died after the boat carrying 24 people on board hit rocks off the island of Samos in the eastern Aegean and capsized on November 7, 2020.

Another man charged with being the driver of the dinghy that the man and his son were in was handed a suspended sentence of 15 months’ imprisonment.

