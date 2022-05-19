Dendias: Greece, US to announce initiative on the seas

Greece and the US will announce an initiative on the seas in June, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Wednesday.

“What we are planning, together with the US side is…an initiative on the seas,” Dendias, who just returned from Washington, where he had accompanied Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said in an interview to TV channel Star.

The initiative is related to global environmental protection but also safeguards Greek interests, Dendias said, noting that the Greek-owned merchant fleet is the largest in the world.

Dendias met special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry in Washington Tuesday; their meeting, he said, was not just a broad general survey of issues but went into detail.

[AMNA]