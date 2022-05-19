Three injured as port shelter collapses in Kefalonia

Three municipal employees were injured, one more seriously, after being struck by a collapsing canopy at a port shelter on the Ionian island of Kefalonia on Thursday.

According to local media, the shelter at the port of Argostoli was ripped up by strong winds that have been sweeping across the country since Wednesday night.

The structure reportedly collapsed onto three municipal employees who had been sent to the port to check on the shelter after reports that it was swaying dangerously.



Two of the workers got away with light injuries and the third had to be admitted to hospital, according to the In Kefalonia website.