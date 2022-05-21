NEWS

Athens condemns ‘unilateral and illegal’ moves in Varosha

Greece has reacted to a recent decision by Turkish Cypriot authorities to open another stretch of beach in the town of Varosha in occupied northern Cyprus.

“We condemn Turkey’s unilateral and illegal actions in the fenced-off area of Varosha, which constitute yet another violation of the UN Security Council Resolutions 550 and 789,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Saturday.

“By creating new fait-accomplis on the ground, these actions further remove the prospect for resolving the Cyprus issue on the basis of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council,” it said.

