Local authority workers to walk off job Tuesday

Local authority workers will be walking off the job on Tuesday in protest at staff shortages that they claim are not adequately covered by short-term hirings.

The union representing municipal employees, POE-OTA, is demanding the permanent hiring of hundreds of staff taken on short-term to cover specific programs and needs (such as rotations during restrictions on office capacity due to the pandemic).

Unionists will be marching from their downtown Athens headquarters on Karaiskaki Square to the Interior Ministry on Vassilissis Sofias.