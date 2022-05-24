NGOs slam climate law as ‘cowardly,’ ‘unambitious’

Eleven nongovernmental organizations issued a statement on Monday expressing dismay at a new climate law currently being debated in Parliament.

Dismissing the legislation purportedly designed to curb Greece’s reliance on fossil fuels and contain the impact of climate change as lacking in courage and ambition, the environmental and humanitarian groups also said that it “fails to introduce crucial reforms to the economy as a whole.” More specifically, the NGOs say that it sets targets for abolishing lignite, but says nothing of other hydrocarbons; that the parameters of attaining a 30% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 are “scientifically unfounded” and that its provision requiring insurance for all new buildings against climate change overlooks existing structures.

On the upside, the statement hailed the strengthening of eco-provisions in building licensing procedures.