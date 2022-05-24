NEWS

Fresh allegations of Hagia Sophia vandalism

Fresh allegations of Hagia Sophia vandalism

Images shared on social media showing visitors at the 1,500-year-old Hagia Sophia removing small pieces from the interior walls of the former Christian Byzantine cathedral have prompted fresh concerns regarding the protection of Istanbul’s crowning architectural jewel, after Turkish authorities annulled its status as a museum and converted it into a mosque.

Photographs posted on Twitter, which were later published on the Gazete Duvar website, show women scratching the walls and placing little pieces into plastic bags as souvenirs.

The report has not been independently confirmed.

News reports of the vandalism of the Imperial Gate of Hagia Sophia drew condemnation from Greek authorities in April.

Turkey Religion
READ MORE
Greece says ‘no provision’ in Lausanne treaty for election of mufti
NEWS

Greece says ‘no provision’ in Lausanne treaty for election of mufti

Turkish DJ defends Sumela music show
NEWS

Turkish DJ defends Sumela music show

Sakellaropoulou expresses shock at ‘desecration’ of Trabzon monastery
NEWS

Sakellaropoulou expresses shock at ‘desecration’ of Trabzon monastery

Patriarch protests to Ankara over DJ performance at Sumela monastery
NEWS

Patriarch protests to Ankara over DJ performance at Sumela monastery

Greece protests to Turkey over disco band at Sumela monastery
NEWS

Greece protests to Turkey over disco band at Sumela monastery

Schinas praises ‘global leader’ Vartholomaios, says dialogue key to reopening of Halki seminary
NEWS

Schinas praises ‘global leader’ Vartholomaios, says dialogue key to reopening of Halki seminary