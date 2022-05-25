NEWS

US: New offensive in northern Syria would further undermine regional stability

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington, U.S. March 10, 2022. [Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo]

Any new offensive in northern Syria would further undermine regional stability and put at risk the campaign against the Islamic State group, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would soon launch new military operations.

Asked about Erdogan’s comments on Monday, Price said Washington was deeply concerned about potential increased military activity in northern Syria and expects its NATO ally Turkey to live up to an October 2019 joint statement on offensive military actions in Syria.

[Reuters]

