NEWS DAVOS

Mitsotakis vows to defend Greek sovereignty amid Turkish revisionism

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has vowed to defend Greece’s sovereignty in the face of Turkey’s mounting revisionism.

During a conversation with Borge Brende, the president of the World Economic Forum, in Davos on Wednesday, Mitsotakis said that Greece will always seek “to keep channels of communication open” with its Aegean neighbor Turkey.

“On the other hand, If President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan thinks that I will not defend the sovereignty and the sovereign rights of Greece and not make the case to the international audience that Turkey is behaving as a revisionist power then he is wrong,” Mitsotakis said.

“This behavior is completely unacceptable,” the Greek leader said as he criticized Ankara over the continuing overflights of Turkish fighter jets over the Aegean islands,” and I will raise that issue whenever I can until Turkey changes its behavior.”

Erdogan said on Monday he has no intention of ever meeting with Mitsotakis again, following the latter’s criticism of Turkey on his recent visit to the United States.

Turkey World Economic Forum Defense
