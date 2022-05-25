NEWS

New cases of Covid-19 ease to 4,141

Greek health authorities announced 4,141 new reported cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, down from 5,588 on Tuesday, and 17 virus-related deaths during their daily briefing on the course of the pandemic. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 140 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,431,998, with 29,743 virus-related deaths over the same period.

 

