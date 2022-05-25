Minister visits new Metro line work site

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis paid his first visit to inspect the work site for the construction of a new line for the Athens metro, Line 4, on Wednesday. Karamanlis visited the large work site near Katechaki Avenue, where a shaft is being dug that will be used to lower the new Tunnel-Boring Machines (TBMs) that are currently being built in Germany, allowing for work to start at the beginning of 2023.

Based on the current schedule, the shaft near the 401 General Military Hospital will be complete by autumn. One TBM will start from Katechaki and the second from a shaft near Veikou Avenue, with the two meeting near Evangelismos Hospital in central Athens..

Once Line 4 is complete, it will allow commuters to travel from Goudi to Kypseli in 13 minutes and from Veikou Park to Exarchia in seven minutes. [AMNA]