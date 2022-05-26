NEWS

More clashes in Thessaloniki university campus

[InTime News]

Clashes erupted again on Thursday evening on the campus of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki where demonstrators returned to protest the police response to a group of marchers earlier in the day.

Molotov cocktails were thrown at police hear the biology department, where a library is being built in a space that had been squatted for years.

Police responded with stun grenades and tear gas.

Earlier, a 20-year-old man was hospitalized after reports said he was hit by a police stun grenade at close range. He was subsequently discharged.

Two people arrested in clashes during the day were also released.

Police said one officer was injured in the clashes.

