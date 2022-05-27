NEWS

Far-reaching university overhaul in the pipeline

Far-reaching university overhaul in the pipeline
[Shutterstock]

A new bill unveiled by the Education Ministry on Thursday seeks to pave the way for a drastic overhaul of Greece’s chronically dysfunctional university institutions with student exchanges (so-called Greek Erasmus program), joint degrees, dual majors, industrial postgraduate programs and student startups among the options introduced by the legislation.

The bill, which will be put to public consultation in the coming days before it is put to vote during the summer, also eyes a redesign of universities’ administrative model and the application of fairer, meritocratic criteria in the selection of academic staff.

The ministry said the bill aims to “solve chronic problems” and bring universities up to par with European and international standards. The planned changes, it added, are designed to enhance the flexibility and effectiveness of universities while decentralizing responsibilities away from the ministry.

Education Politics
READ MORE
Greek leader urges students to sustain, strengthen democracy
NEWS

Greek leader urges students to sustain, strengthen democracy

January seen as pivotal for months ahead
NEWS

January seen as pivotal for months ahead

Teacher evaluations become mandatory
NEWS

Teacher evaluations become mandatory

Tsipras criticizes new uni admission rules
NEWS

Tsipras criticizes new uni admission rules

Ex-minister slams decision on religious studies classes
NEWS

Ex-minister slams decision on religious studies classes

Bill seeks to take politics out of student elections
NEWS

Bill seeks to take politics out of student elections