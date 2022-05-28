NEWS

Turkish newspaper publishes images of Greek military drills on Lesvos

Turkish daily Aksam has published photographs of what it says are Greek military drills on the island of Lesvos in the eastern Aegean.

The report, headlined “The final warning to the Greek over Lausanne,” comes amid recurring Turkish claims that failure to demilitarize the islands of the Aegean brings their sovereignty into question.

The report, which also features satellite images allegedly showing military camps on Lesvos and details about the forces stationed on the island, states that Turkey is “not bluffing over the issue of the islands’ sovereignty.”

Greece rejects Turkey’s claims.

