Youth orchestra conductor acquitted of sexually harassing young musicians

A 29-year-old youth symphony orchestra conductor in Thessaloniki, who had been accused of sexually harassing two minor musicians, members of the orchestra, between 2014-17, was acquitted on Saturday due to a lack of sufficient evidence. 

The case was heard in the second instance after the appeal he filed against the first instance decision, with which he had been sentenced to two years and seven months in prison, with a three-year suspension. 

The defendant has denied the charges and claims he has been the victim of a conspiracy hatched by a former member of the orchestra. 

“He wanted to destroy me, he was jealous of me,” he told judges of the three-member Court of Appeal in the northern port city.

