Shipping Ministry tells Greek ships to avoid Iranian territorial waters

The Prudent Warrior seen in a file photo. [Marinetraffic]

Greece’s Shipping Ministry has made a “strong recommendation” to Greek shipping companies to avoid Iranian territorial waters when crossing the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman.

The guidance follows Iranian warnings that more Greek tankers currently in the Persian Gulf could be seized amid a row over the confiscation of Iranian oil by the United States from a tanker held off Greece’s coast.

Iranian forces seized two Greek-flagged tankers, the Prudent Warrior and the Delta Poseidon, in the Gulf Friday

According to ministry sources, the Prudent Warrior is anchored in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, while the Delta Poseidon currently remains at the same location in the Persian Gulf.

The Delta Poseidon has a crew of 25, including two Greeks, and the Prudent Warrior has a crew of 23, including 8 Greeks and a Cypriot.

The two Greek tankers are occupied by the Revolutionary Guard. The crews remain on both ships and are reported to be in good health.

Athens has called for the release of the ships and their crews, denouncing the seizure as an act of piracy.

