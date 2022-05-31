Biden advisor urges dialogue in conversation with Turkish official

A top national security advisor to US President Joe Biden has spoken on the telephone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s chief advisor and, among others, urged continued dialogue to ease tension in the Eastern Mediterranean.

US National Security advisor Jake Sullivan and Turkey’s Ibrahim Kalin, “discussed their ongoing support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s continued aggression, as well as their respective efforts to enable Ukrainian agricultural exports to reach global markets,” the White House said in a statement released on Monday.

The American official also “expressed support for Turkey’s continued direct talks with Sweden and Finland to resolve concerns over their applications for NATO membership, which the US strongly supports,” and reiterated the importance of “refraining from escalation in Syria to preserve existing ceasefire lines and avoid any further destabilization.”

According to the announcement, Sullivan also “urged continued dialogue and diplomacy to resolve any disagreements in the Eastern Mediterranean region.”