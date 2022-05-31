NEWS

Turkish FM reiterates comment about Greek islands’ sovereignty

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday repeated comments made last week indicating that Ankara is prepared to challenge the sovereignty of Greece’s islands in the eastern Aegean.

“Greece has violated status of the eastern Aegean islands, so Greece must disarm these islands. Otherwise, the sovereignty debate will begin,” Cavusoglu said in a television interview with Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency.

His statement echoed a similar comment last week, when he said that Ankara is “not bluffing” and is prepared to “take matters further” if Greece does not withdraw the military from its islands.

Cavusoglu also dismissed reactions in Greece to a recent escalation in tensions from Ankara, saying that Greek politicians “think that they cannot satisfy their own people if they do not attack Turkey five or 10 times a day.”

