Dozens of people line up for a free rapid Covid test in the Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni earlier this month. Greece was nowhere near the ‘last mile’ of the pandemic last February, despite the prime minister’s optimism. [InTime News]

The number of new coronavirus infections climbed back to 5,080 on Tuesday, from 2,400 the previous day, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

Health authorities announced another 12 deaths from the disease, a modest drop from 19 on Monday, bringing the overall death toll from the start of the pandemic to 29,845.

There were also 130 intubated patients in hospitals on Tuesday, unchanged from the day before.