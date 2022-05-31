Mitsotakis: Turkish provocations cannot be tolerated 

Recent provocative rhetoric from Turkey “cannot be tolaretad by Greece or the European Union,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday after bloc leaders agreed an embargo on Russian oil imports that will start kicking in towards the end of the year.

He also asked his peers to re-discuss Turkey at the regular European Council meeting in June if tensions continue and to produce “an explicit and clear condemnation of this unnecessary Turkish provocation.”

Commenting on the EU decisions on Russian oil imports, Mitsotakis said he considered it “a success that the EU has managed to agree on the 6th package of sanctions against Russia, taking into account the geographical sensitivities of some member-states.”

“The result is that 90% of the Russian oil coming to Europe will stop coming and this deprives Russia of significant resources for the continuation of the war in Ukraine,” he added.