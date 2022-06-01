Greece lifts mask mandate, but there are exceptions

For the first time in almost two years, face masks against Covid-19 are no longer mandatory, barring certain exceptions, in Greece.

Until at least September 15, citizens will be able to enter all indoor areas without a mask, without the risk of being fined.

Exceptions are healthcare facilities and nursing homes, as well as urban public transport (metro, electric railway, buses, trolleybuses and trams).

On intercity public transport, where the seats of the passengers are numbered, the use of a mask is no longer required, while the same applies to planes.

Pupils and students are now able to attend classes without a mask.

The recommendation of experts regarding what will apply on ships regarding mask use is still pending. It remains mandatory at the moment. The issue may be discussed on Wednesday by the scientific committee advising the government on the pandemic.

Cases jump

The number of new coronavirus infections climbed back to 5,080 on Tuesday, from 2,400 the previous day, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

Health authorities announced another 12 deaths from the disease, a modest drop from 19 on Monday, bringing the overall death toll from the start of the pandemic to 29,845.

There were also 130 intubated patients in hospitals on Tuesday, unchanged from the day before.