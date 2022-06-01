Suspect steals mini bus, hits car

Police are investigating after they say a suspect stole an unoccupied mini bus in Thessaloniki in northern Greece and struck a vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The crash was reported shortly after midnight when the 16 seater minibus rammed a vehicle on Papanastasiou Street.

The 26-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to Papanikolaou Hospital with light injuries.

Further investigation confirmed the mini bus had been stolen a few minutes earlier from a local clinic.