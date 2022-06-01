NEWS

Hagia Sophia conversion ‘healed a wound,’ says Erdogan

Hagia Sophia conversion ‘healed a wound,’ says Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said that the conversion of the world-famous Hagia Sophia museum in Istanbul – originally founded as an Orthodox Christian cathedral – into a mosque had “healed a wound in the heart of the conquest.”

“Hagia Sophia has regained its status in our civilization as the flying flag in the heart of Istanbul,” Erdogan told MPs of his AK Party.

His comments came after Turkey’s controversial weekend anniversary celebration of the 1453 conquest of the city. 

Turkey Religion
READ MORE
Fresh allegations of Hagia Sophia vandalism
NEWS

Fresh allegations of Hagia Sophia vandalism

Greece says ‘no provision’ in Lausanne treaty for election of mufti
NEWS

Greece says ‘no provision’ in Lausanne treaty for election of mufti

Turkish DJ defends Sumela music show
NEWS

Turkish DJ defends Sumela music show

Sakellaropoulou expresses shock at ‘desecration’ of Trabzon monastery
NEWS

Sakellaropoulou expresses shock at ‘desecration’ of Trabzon monastery

Patriarch protests to Ankara over DJ performance at Sumela monastery
NEWS

Patriarch protests to Ankara over DJ performance at Sumela monastery

Greece protests to Turkey over disco band at Sumela monastery
NEWS

Greece protests to Turkey over disco band at Sumela monastery