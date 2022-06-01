Greece won’t be lured into escalation with Turkey, Foreign Ministry says

Greece has said it will not be drawn into an escalation with Turkey, however adding that the country remains committed to defending its national interests.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Alexandros Papaioannou said that the recent barrage of Turkish provocations is a response to Greece’s official letter to the United Nations which thoroughly deconstructs Turkey’s claims.

“Our foreign policy is based on specific values, principles, respect for international law and the Law of the Sea,” Papaioannou said. “These values and these principles will continue to be our guide,” he said, adding that Greece will never go ad hominem on Turkey.

“We respond [to any provocations] with prudence and moderation [and] on the basis of international law, and at the same time we inform our partners and allies about developments,” he said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said he told colleagues to no longer hold bilateral talks with Greece.