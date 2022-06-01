NEWS

Erdogan says no offers yet on concerns over Finland, Sweden NATO bids

Erdogan says no offers yet on concerns over Finland, Sweden NATO bids
[AP]

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey had not yet received any concrete proposals to address its concerns over Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership bids, which Ankara objected to on grounds that they support groups it deems terrorists.

Speaking in parliament, Erdogan said Turkey wanted to see a “sincere” approach from the two Nordic countries regarding its concerns, adding Ankara would not change its view unless it saw concrete and binding steps.

He also said Turkey’s objection to Stockholm and Helsinki’s membership bids was not “opportunism” but rather a matter of national security. [Reuters]

Turkey NATO
READ MORE
Erdogan says won’t let ‘terrorism-supporting’ countries enter NATO
NEWS

Erdogan says won’t let ‘terrorism-supporting’ countries enter NATO

US: Turkey’s NATO issues with Sweden, Finland will be fixed
NEWS

US: Turkey’s NATO issues with Sweden, Finland will be fixed

Turkey’s talks with Sweden, Finland made little progress on NATO concerns, say sources
NEWS

Turkey’s talks with Sweden, Finland made little progress on NATO concerns, say sources

Delegations from Sweden, Finland hold NATO talks in Turkey
NEWS

Delegations from Sweden, Finland hold NATO talks in Turkey

Sweden, Finland delegations in Turkey for NATO talks
NEWS

Sweden, Finland delegations in Turkey for NATO talks

Turkish nationalist leader floats idea of leaving NATO
NEWS

Turkish nationalist leader floats idea of leaving NATO