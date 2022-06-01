Masks to remain in ferries, taxis, pharmacies

People will still have to wear facemarks inside ferries, taxis and pharmacies in June, the committee of experts advising the government on the coronavirus decided unanimously on Wednesday.

Masks will be mandatory for both driver and passengers in taxis, passengers and crew inside ferries but not on the open decks, though health authorities advise in favor of their use if it is crowded. This measure will be reassessed at the end of the month.

Passengers travelling on cruise ships will not be required to wear a mask unless more than 2% of the guests or more than 4% of the crew fall ill within a week or if more than 1% of the total population on board falls ill within 48 hours.

Customers and employees will also have to cover their face in pharmacies.

As of June, masks are no longer obligatory in Greece in restaurants, retail stores, banks, airplanes, long-distance busses and trains where seats are numbered, as the country prepared for the tourist season. They are still required in public transport and hospitals.