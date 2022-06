Lesvos is to become the first Greek Aegean island to have a direct ferry service with Izmir in Turkey.

The service is scheduled to begin on June 17, when the ferry will sail from from Izmir to Mytilene port.

The 400-seater catamaran Ihsan Alyanak, owned by the Izdeniz company, is expected to sail the route twice a week, every Friday and Sunday.

The journey is expected to take two hours and 15 minutes. [AMNA]