Sakellaropoulou: Turkish revisionism must be seen in geopolitical context of Russian invasion of Ukraine

[Presidential Office]

Greece is facing Turkish revisionism just as Latvia has been aware of Russian behavior and has been warning the international community about it for years, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said in the Latvian capital on Wednesday.

In joint statements in Riga with her Latvian counterpart, Egils Levits, Sakellaropoulou noted that Turkey’s revisionist and unlawful behavior must be considered “in the context of the new geopolitical environment, particularly in the critical situation after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

This behavior, she added, “not only complicates bilateral communication, but also poses a risk of a further destabilization in the broader region, and also undermines the unity” of NATO.

Sakellaropoulou noted that her visit coincided with the centennial of the Greek-Latvian diplomatic relations, adding that “Greece never recognized the illegal annexation of Latvia by the Soviet Union.” [AMNA]

