US: Sovereignty of Greek islands ‘not in question’

The US Department of State on Wednesday chided Turkey over the recent toughening of its stance towards Greece and particularly over comments indicating that Ankara is prepared to challenge the sovereignty of the country’s eastern Aegean islands.

“Greece’s sovereignty over these islands is not in question,” it said in a statement.

“We urge our allies to avoid rhetoric that could further raise tensions,” is said, adding that Greece and Turkey are “strong partners and key NATO allies to the US.”

“The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected and protected,” the State Department stressed.