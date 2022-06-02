NEWS

Turkish opposition backs Erdogan over Greek island claims

The Turkish opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has expressed its agreement with the recent government escalation vis-à-vis Greece and indicated that it would support President Recep Tayyip Erdogan if he decided to go through with a threat to challenge the sovereignty of Greek islands in the eastern Aegean. 

“If you have the heart for it, take the step on the occupied and armed islands. We will support you,” CHP chief Kemal Kilicdaroglu was quoted by Turkish media as saying in response to one of a series of questions posed to him by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) at the Grand National Assembly on Wednesday.

“It is imperative that we increase the pressure in the Mediterranean and the Aegean,” he said.

“These things aren’t handled by sending out a ship, then pulling I back and saying: ‘I wish Biden would call me’,” he added, in reference to US President Joe Biden.

