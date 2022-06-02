NEWS

Two arrested in Thessaloniki university clashes

[AMNA]

Two people have been arrested in Thessaloniki following clashes between police and far-left and anti-authoritarian students on the campus of the Aristotle University in the city.

The clashes occurred following a student rally in the city.

Police fired tear gas after reportedly coming under attack with stones and other projectiles.

A segment of the student population is opposed to the dismantling of a squatted hangout within the university and the construction of a library in its place. They are also opposed to the deployment of university police. 

Protest Education
