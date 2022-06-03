Plan for free breast cancer tests for women aged 50-69

The Health Ministry’s plan to offer free diagnostic breast cancer tests to women aged between 50 and 69 has reportedly entered the final stretch.

The goal is to have a list of diagnostic centers and doctors who will participate by June.

According to the plan, women aged 50-69 will be invited to undergo a digital mammogram completely free of charge and, if required, an examination by a doctor or an ultrasound.

Last Tuesday, the National Organization for Healthcare Provision (EOPYY) issued a public invitation to doctors and diagnostic centers in the public and private sector to participate.

The plan concerns women with Greek citizenship as well as those from third countries who legally reside in Greece and have an AMKA number. Beneficiaries must not have undergone the same diagnostic tests in the last 12 months and not have been diagnosed with breast cancer within the last five years.