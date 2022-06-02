Suspected monkeypox case detected in Thessaloniki

Health officials are examining a possible case of monkeypox in a 61-year-old man from northern Greece.

The patient, who has been isolated in a unit of Papageorgiou Hospital in Thessaloniki, went to the emergency department by himself and is showing very limited symptoms.

He has undergone tests to determine whether he has the virus with results expected to be delivered by the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki possibly on Friday.

According to some media reports, the man travelled to Greece from Morocco via Istanbul.

More than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in May, mostly in Europe. Monkeypox is a virus transmitted to humans from animals with symptoms very similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.