Turkish media say Mitsotakis putting up a ‘show’ with European encouragement

Turkish media on Friday reacted to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to the Dodecanese islands of Kos, Pserimos and Astypalaia, accusing the Greek leader of putting up a “show” with European encouragement.

The reports came as Turkey this week reiterated its demands that Greece must demilitarize its eastern Aegean islands, saying Ankara will challenge their sovereignty otherwise.

“The Europeans gave a push to Mitsotakis who is putting up a show,” the prominent Hurriyet newspaper said, adding that “no sooner had [Mitsotakis] returned to his country, than he visited the militarized islands.”

“Mitsotakis visited the islands that must be demilitarized,” the pro-government Aksam said.

Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Cihat Yayci, formerly chief of staff of the Turkish Naval Forces Command, directly questioned Greek sovereignty over Pserimos, a small island between Kos and Kalymnos.

Speaking on the pro-government Ηaber Global TV channel, Yayci said that Pserimos “is one of 152 islands, islets and rocky formations that were not ceded to Greece via treaties.”

“These islands are under ‘Egeaydak’ status,” he said, meaning that their sovereignty is disputed.

Greece has systematically refuted Turkey’s claims.