Germany’s Scholz to visit Thessaloniki on June 10

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Thessaloniki in northern Greece on Friday, June 10, government spokesman Wolfgang Buechner said.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has invited the German leader to attend a dinner on the sidelines of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) held in the northern port city.

Scholz will then travel to North Macedonia and Bulgaria. Before his overnight stay in Thessaloniki, he will be visiting Kosovo and Serbia.