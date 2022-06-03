Funeral of Oscar-winning composer Vangelis takes place in Paris

The funeral of Oscar-winning composer Vangelis took place in Paris on Friday, a law firm announced on behalf of his family.

Evangelos Odysseas Papathanassiou died on May 19, aged 79.

During the secular funeral, works by the late composer were played, including “Light and Shadow” from the film 1492: Conquest of Paradise, “Eternal Alexander” from Alexander, “One Alone” and “Love Theme” from Blade Runner and the prelude from the album “Voices.”

The ceremony was attended by the composer’s partner of 30 years Lora Metaxa and members of his family. Also present were film director Roman Polanski, actor Georges Corraface, musician Loudovikos ton Anogeion, theoretical physicist and NASA official Scott Bolton, Greek Ambassador to Paris Aglaia Balta and the widow of the last shah of Persia, Farah Pahlavi.

The late composer’s remains were subsequently cremated.