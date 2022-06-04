Divers discover wreck of Spanish freighter sunk by Greek submarine in WWII

Greek divers have discovered the wreckage of a Spanish freighter almost 80 years after it was torpedoed by a Greek submarine in the Aegean Sea during World War Two.

The SS San Isidro Labrado, which was in German service, sank on April 5, 1943, after being hit by torpedoes fired by Greek submarine Katsonis.

The wreck was discovered by Kostas Thoctarides, one of Greece’s best-known divers, and his team, west of Kythnos at a depth of 98 meters.

The Katsonis was one of six Greek Royal Navy submarines active during World War II. The submarine sunk north of Skiathos in September 1943 after it was attacked by a German anti-submarine chaser. Its captain, Vassilis Laskos, and 31 crew members were killed. [AMNA, EKathimerini]