Iran’s Khamenei posts video showing capture of Greek tanker

[AP]

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday released a video on Twitter showing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seizing one of the two Greek oil tankers.

“They stole Iran’s oil on the coast of Greece, then brave Iranians retaliated and confiscated the enemy’s oil tankers. But in the mainstream media’s propaganda, Iran is accused of theft,” Khamenei said, in a post accompanying the video.

The United States, which has imposed tough sanctions on Iran, confiscated the Iranian oil cargo on the Iranian-flagged Pegas that Greece impounded off its coast in April. Tehran retaliated by seizing two Greek ships on May 27.

But, Khamenei said, world media accuse Iran of piracy. “Who is the pirate here? You stole our oil. We took it back from you. Taking back a stolen good is no theft.”

[Kathimerini/Reuters]

