Greek defence alliances ‘make sense’, says former defense minister

Former defense minister and current adviser to SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, Evangelos Apostolakis, said the alliances that Greece has built in view of the latest developments in Greek-Turkish relations “make sense.”

Apostolakis, who served as minister under the SYRIZA-ANEL government, insisted that in the unfortunate scenario of an armed conflict with Turkey, Greece would essentially be alone, but acknowledged that the country has strong alliances and good agreements.

“It makes sense to have alliances, to be supported, to create obligations toward them but to keep expectations low,” he said. “We have made two or three good agreements with the United States and France,” Apostolakis added, despite the fact that SYRIZA had voted against these agreements in the Greek Parliament.

He was also on board both with the acquisition of the Belharra frigates and the upgrade of the entire armed forces in general. “The frigates are welcome, it is a well-worked program. In 2009 there was a decision to buy ships. Everything that is added to the armed forces is positive, it gives opportunities,” he stressed.

SYRIZA had voted present on the bill for the purchase of the frigates and the Rafale fighter jets from France.