Wildfire in Ano Glyfada; local road traffic diverted

A wildfire is blazing through low vegetation in Ano Glyfada, near south coastal Athens, and is heading towards Hymettus mountain from the end of Metsovo Road which is where it started, the Fire Brigade reported on Saturday afternoon.

Some 42 firefighters with 12 fire engines and two ground teams are assisted by 4 water-bombing aircraft, 2 helicopters and municipal water tanks.

Even though homes in the local area are not yet threatened, fire brigade officials are concerned about the impact of high winds blowing in the area, it was noted.

Meanwhile, road traffic at Hymettus Road is diverted from Apollonos Road towards the area of Kremasmenos Lagos, and traffic is also diverted at the intersection of Makedonomaxon and Herodotus roads.

