Dendias says aggressive Turkish rhetoric shows intention to escalate

Recent aggressive rhetoric towards Greece from Turkey’s political leadership and Turkish flights over the Greek islands of the eastern Aegean reveal Ankara’s intention to escalate Turkish revisionism, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in an interview published on Saturday.

This rhetoric is convincing even the skeptical that Turkish aggression towards Athens is a reality, he told Greek daily Parapolitika, according to excerpts published in state-run news agency AMNA.

“[On the contrary] We show on the maps the proof of Turkish aggression, we do not paint maps of the Aegean, changing the borders depending on the fantasy of the moment,” he was quoted as saying. “Actions that would have been simply ludicrous, if they were not so dangerous.”

Diplomacy Turkey
