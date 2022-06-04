NEWS

Two killed as Greek police chase stolen car carrying migrants

Two killed as Greek police chase stolen car carrying migrants

Two people, one believed to be a migrant and the other the alleged trafficker, died Saturday in northern Greece while trying to evade a police checkpoint, police in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki said.

Twelve more people riding in the passenger car were injured, with the most serious injuries suffered by those stashed in the stolen car’s trunk.

Both dead were Pakistanis, the driver a 27-year-old, police said. The injured included nine Pakistanis and three Afghans.

The car, traveling from Greece’s land border west toward Thessaloniki, was flagged at a police checkpoint earlier Saturday. It sped through, leading police in a 50-kilometer (31-mile) chase until it slammed into a protective barrier.

The 27-year-old driver had already been convicted of human trafficking and robberies, police say.

[AP]

Migration Crime
READ MORE
Motorboat captain arrested for migrant smuggling near Rhodes
NEWS

Motorboat captain arrested for migrant smuggling near Rhodes

Man arrested on suspicion of migrant smuggling
NEWS

Man arrested on suspicion of migrant smuggling

Two arrested from sailboat in distress with 70 aboard
NEWS

Two arrested from sailboat in distress with 70 aboard

Police detain 69 and arrest 8 in sweep in central Athens
NEWS

Police detain 69 and arrest 8 in sweep in central Athens

Police in northern Greece net migrant smuggling gang
NEWS

Police in northern Greece net migrant smuggling gang

Greek, German police bust migrant smuggling network
NEWS

Greek, German police bust migrant smuggling network