Intercity bus destroyed by fire; no casualties

An intercity bus on the Athens-Corfu route caught fire just outside Athens Sunday morning.

The fire totally destroyed the bus, which had made a stop at the northern Athens suburb of Menidi. The 31 passengers and the driver were unharmed, but all luggage stowed in the bus was destroyed, as the luggage boys automatically locked in when the fire started.

Another bus picked up the passengers, who continued their trip.

The president of Corfu Intercity said that it was not obvious what caused the fire, but added that traveling under high temperatures increases the danger of such a fire. He also said that it was sheer luck that the fire did not break out while the vehicle was on the move.

[AMNA]