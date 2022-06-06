Man arrested after ramming truck on Araxos Air Base entrance 

A 47-year-old man was arrested on Sunday night, after he smashed his truck onto the entrance of the Hellenic Air Force’s 116 Combat Wing at Araxos airport, northwestern Greece.

According to state-run news agency AMNA, the man drove at the entrance of the air base, parked his truck and started shouting at the guards who called the police. Officers at the scene asked him to leave but instead he suddenly started his car and smashed it onto the entrance of the base, causing minimum damage.

After he was detained, police found two knives, an ax and 4,000 euros in the truck. It was not immediately clear what his motive was.

The suspect is being held at the West Achaia police department and is expected to appear before a prosecutor later on Monday.