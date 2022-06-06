After early heat, the weather turns stormy

After a week of high temperatures, Greece is expected to be hit by rains, storms and even hail in some regions throughout the week due to a low weather front currently swirling over the western Black Sea that will reach our country from the northwest in the middle of the week, the National Meteorological Service (EMY) warned in an emergency bulletin on Monday.

The atmospheric disturbance is also expected to bring extensive lightning storms and strong winds, mainly on mainland Greece, lowing temperatures.

Rains started in the morning hours in the mountains of the central and northern country, which will gradually strengthen and expand to other parts of Thrace, Central and Eastern Macedonia, Thessaly, Central Greece, and parts of the Peloponnese, followed by the islands of Sporades and Evia.

Storms are expected to hit mostly north Attica as well as the region of Thessaloniki on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday thunderstorms will occur before noon in Macedonia and later extend to Thessaly, the western and central Greece and the western and central Peloponnese.

The same weather will continue through Thursday mainly in Macedonia and Thrace and is expected to finally ease on the weekend.